A truly sparkling celebration is on the cards this week for former Ribble Valley couple Bill and Cynthia Gleave as they mark their Diamond wedding anniversary.

Both former pupils at Ribblesdale School, the couple didn’t actually meet until they both attended Blackburn Technical College, where Bill was studying for his joinery apprenticeship and Cynthia was a hairdressing student. They married on December 5th, 1964, at St Mary Magdalene Church in Clitheroe followed by a reception at the Black Bull at Rimington. After honeymooning in the Lake District the couple’s first home was on Highfield Road where they had their first two sons, David and Peter. They later moved round the corner to Standen Road, where their third son Jonathan was born.

Bill, who was born in Clitheroe, continued his career in construction for several firms over the years. His apprenticeship was with his dad, who had a joinery workshop near Greenacre Garage, then Ted & Dave Horsefield, followed by Frankland & Smiths, until he eventually retired from Rawlings as a contracts manager. Cynthia , who was born in Audley in Staffordshire, but moved to Clitheroe with her parents, continued her hairdressing career for a while then worked at Brookside PrimarySchool as a dinner lady, Granby Garments as a seamstress and later the local Booths storeuntil she retired to look after her elderly parents.

In their younger years the Gleaves, who now live in Glusburn, North Yorkshire, had static caravans in the Lake District with their parents and took their three boys away at weekends where they enjoyed walking, fishing, metal detecting and home brewing. In later years they both loved going away in their touring caravan covering much of the UK. Dumfries and Galloway was their favourite area and have many happy memories from those times.

And, according to Bill, the recipe for a long and happy marriage is knowing that Cynthia is always right, with the occasional compromise.