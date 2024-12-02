A career spanning an incredible 52 years with the NHS has come to a close for Burnley nurse Gillian Baird.

She was just 16 when she signed up as a cadet nurse after leaving the former Towneley High School. It was a dream come true for Gillian, who did her training on the wards at Burnley General Hospital, before qualifying as a state registered nurse in 1976.

Keen to work in paediatrics, Gillian went on to work in care for the elderly for a year before going on to complete her midwifery training. She worked at the former Victoria Hospital for some time before returning to Burnley General to work in the Edith Watson Maternity Unit. Asked to fill in on the children’s ward, Gillian found her calling and remained there for the rest of her career, even when the unit re-located to the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

“I have absolutely loved my job, “ said Gillian who is now 69. “It has been my life. I am still in touch with many of the families whose children I have cared for pver the years, which is thousands. You have to try and stay detached and professional, but it’s hard to do that because you aren’t just caring for the child, you have a role to care for and support the family too.”

Among the many families she has kept in touch with include an eight-year-old boy, now in his 40s. He has introduced Gillian to his own children and told them how she cared for him when he was in hospital. Career highlights for Gillian include when she qualified as an SRN and becoming a paediatric nursing sister.

She said: “All of my career has been amazing really. I can’t believe it’s over. I have made so many good friends, both of patients and people I have worked with. Many of the nurses I began my training with are still my closest friends.”

Over the course of five decades Gillian has witnessed seismic changes in the profession, from the days when matrons ruled the wards and no-one dared to put a foot out of line, to a much more relaxed approach.

“When I started training no-one dared answer back to a matron, “ recalls Gillian. “They were in charge, no question. There have been big changes, the NHS is completely different now to when I entered the profession.”

A mum of two sons with a grandson Leo, Gillian is a firm believer in the ‘seven Cs’ needed to become a nurse which are: compassion, competence, confidence, conscience, commitment, courage, culture and communication.

She said: “These are essential qualities for any nurse. First and foremost is the care of your patient, above all else.”

Gillian was given a fantastic send off with a party at the Inn On The Wharf where she was joined by colleagues past and present and showered with gifts and cards.

“I can’t believe the amount of messages I have received since announcing my retirement, “ said Gillian. “It has been overwhelming.”

She may have retired but Gillian has already started volunteering for Pendleside Hospice and she is a regular at Crow Wood gym where she loves a daily swim followed by coffee with a new set of pals she has made there.