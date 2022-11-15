The Clitheroe branch of the Salvation Army is once again asking for donations of new toys, unwrapped, for ages from birth to 16.

Captain Elizabeth Smith said: “This year our lists are longer, which is to be expected in our present financial climate, so we very much depend on the support of the public to meet the needs of families in crisis.

“Referrals from agencies and self/referrals need to be in by December 5th. To refer, please contact myself on on 07709 351 394.

The Salvation Army Clitheroe Christmas Toy Appeal

“We will endeavour to meet every need. We are grateful to the public, businesses, groups, and individuals, who have been consistent in their support of our appeal in past years. Thank you in advance for your kindness to help those who are really struggling this year to provide for their families.

“Your thoughtfulness and willingness to share will make a big difference to children and parents.”

The dropping-off place for toys is at the Salvation Army. 31a, Lowergate, Clitheroe. Meanwhile, a free Christmas lunch is again planned.

Elizabeth added: “This year we are again providing a Christmas meal for people who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day. Children can accompany lone parents. Lifts can be arranged for those who need transport. To apply please ring Elizabeth on 07709 351 394.