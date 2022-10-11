Since 2010, unearthed®, which is part of The Compleat Food Group, has pledged a 1p donation from every pack of its products sold to Action Against Hunger UK, which aims to end hunger by preventing and treating malnutrition in over 50 countries around the world.

Lincoln Way in Clitheroe is The Compleat Food Group’s centre of excellence for olives and antipasti, with 340 staff manufacturing unearthed’s range of Mediterranean inspired products for the past 14 years.

unearthed® first joined forces with Action Against Hunger UK when it had only three olive lines in its range, with the Lincoln Way site in Clitheroe involved from the beginning. .

The Clitheroe business has raised £1m. for Action Against Hunger UK

To celebrate reaching this milestone, unearthed® is launching its #ThanksAMillion campaign to say thank you to its customers and team members based in Clitheroe and its other manufacturing sites for raising funds over the last 12 years.

As part of the campaign, a team from unearthed® has joined Action Against Hunger UK and over 30 of its ambassadors, including chefs Angela Hartnett and Poppy O’Toole, on a trip to Peru to inspire other brands to engage with the charity’s fundraising programmes.

The team visited some of Action Against Hunger UK’s projects, as well as tackling a 26-mile hike to Machu Picchu to raise further funds for the charity.

Carrie Hollis-Patel, marketing manager at The Compleat Food Group, who own unearthed®, said: “unearthed® was born from an enjoyment of world food and flavours, but we recognise that for many people in the world, food remains a necessity in short supply, rather than a joy. That’s why, when we launched the brand 12 years ago, we partnered with Action Against Hunger UK to help them in their vision for a world without hunger.”

