Police launch investigation after man and woman killed in Ribble Valley collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman were killed following a road collision in the Ribble Valley.

By John Deehan
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 10:14 pm - 1 min read

Officers were called to Gisburn Road, Sawley, at 10.48am today to reports of a serious collision involving a HGV and a Chrysler car.

The occupants of the car – a man and woman in their 60s – were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the HGV was not seriously injured.

Witnesses are asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 421 of October 6, 2022.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision in Gisburn Road, Sawley.

