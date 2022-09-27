When the Burnley Express first revealed the switch in dates, angry Clarets fans let their feelings known on our social media pages, anger which has now been followed up with a stinging rebuke of the club and Sky Sports by the local branch of the British Legion, which represents veterans in the town.

Burnley’s rearranged fixture against their bitter local rivals is now due to kick off at noon on Sunday, November 13th at Turf Moor

Chairman of the Royal British Legion in Burnley Billy Allott is disgusted by the time change of the Burnley v Blackburn Rovers fixture which means that it will now clash with the annual Remembrance Service. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Mr Billy Allott, the chairman of the Burnley and Padiham branch, and a Clarets supporter for 60 years, has written to the various bodies involved and said he is also considering not renewing his season ticket.

He said: “Today I have emailed Sky, the Football Assocation, the English Football League and many others on behalf of all veterans and relatives of those killed in action, expressing the disgust we feel by showing the Burnley versus Rovers match live on television on Remembrance Sunday at 12 noon.

“I have included a letter of a formal complaint. I would have thought Burnley Football Club and Blackburn Rovers Football Club would have been more thoughtful about the significance of the date.

“As for Sky, I suggest the programe controller should either go on a history course or resign. I have appealed to the police to ask Sky to reconsider the timing of the match on health and safety grounds.

“I have been a Claret supporter for over 60 years. If Burnley Football Club do nothing I shall not be renewing my season ticket in the future.

“That's how upset and disgusted I am with both clubs and Sky.

“Over the last 12 years I have escorted our RBL Branch Standard on every Remembrance match and proud to do so. I am seriously now reconsidering the situation in light of this development.”