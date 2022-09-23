News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Football Club's East Lancashire derby with rivals Blackburn Rovers to be televised live on Sky Sports

Burnley Football Club’s much anticipated East Lancashire derby against arch rivals Blackburn Rovers is one of two fixtures that have been rearranged for television broadcasts.

By Dominic Collis
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:54 pm

Manager Vincent Kompany will now take his team to Sheffield United on Saturday, November 5th at Bramall Lane with kick-off at 12-30pm.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s home match against bitter local rivals Rovers will take place on Sunday, November 13th at Turf Moor with a 12 noon kick-off.

Turf Moor

Both matches will be screened live on Sky Sports.

