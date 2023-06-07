Girlguiding UK has announced plans to close all five of its activity centres at the end of 2023. More than 25,000 people have signed a petition against the plans, which would also see the loss of Foxlease in the New Forest, Glenbrook in the Peak District, Blackland Farm in West Sussex, and Ynysgain in Eyrie National Park.

Girlguiding members and leaders from across the country have sprung into action to organise the “Save Our Centres” campaign. As well as passing 25,000 signatures on their petition to Girlguiding, they are also organising an overnight vigil and a mass sing-along in London to coincide with the meeting of Girlguiding’s AGM on June 17th.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has written to Girlguiding UK to express his ‘great concern’ over the organisation’s decision to close all five of its national outdoor training and activity centres, including Waddow Hall near Clitheroe.

Waddow Hall, which has been part of Girlguiding in Lancashire since 1927, was due to host events well beyond 2023 - with Girlguiding still advertising 22 events for 2023 for booking via their website, and 15 events for 2024. Girlguiding has said that they will be “in contact with” anyone who has bookings for 2024 events that will no longer take place if the proposal to close the centres is confirmed.

The area’s Division Commissioner Nicola Price has said news of the closure came as a ‘huge shock.’

Mr Evans, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, said he has written to Girlguiding ‘to ask for this decision to be reconsidered, given the irreplaceable experiences and valuable addition that Waddow Hall provides to the Girlguiding community within the Ribble Valley and surrounding areas.’

Describing the centre as ’a much loved site which provides invaluable experiences to all of those who visit’ Mr Evans said: “I have been lucky enough to visit Waddow Hall on multiple occasions, and I recognise the safe rural setting which the centre provides along with the exciting activities such as canoeing and ziplining which simply cannot be enjoyed at most venues.

