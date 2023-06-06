News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Nightlife: 26 photos as revellers hit the town's bars and pubs at the weekend

The sun was cracking the flags again at the weekend and revellers were out in force to enjoy some fun in Burnley’s bars and pubs.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

And here are some great photos taken of them painting the town red.

The Coal Yard

Burnley Nightlife: Cracking photos from the town's bars and pubs at the weekend

The Coal Yard Photo: submitted

The Coal Yard

Burnley Nightlife: Cracking photos from the town's bars and pubs at the weekend

The Coal Yard Photo: submitted

The Coal Yard

Burnley Nightlife: Cracking photos from the town's bars and pubs at the weekend

The Coal Yard Photo: submitted

The Coal Yard

Burnley Nightlife: Cracking photos from the town's bars and pubs at the weekend

The Coal Yard Photo: submitted

