Waddow Hall in Clitheroe is one of five centres to be sold off by the organisation which said it was due to ‘ the investment needed and the reduced number of members using them in the past decade.’

In a statement to members Girlguiding said: “Adventure is really important to us, and we know most of our members are choosing to have adventures within their units or nearer home - the activity centres have been used by less than 10% of our membership over the past decade.

News that the Ribble Valley based Girlguiding activity centre is to be sold has come as a ‘huge shock’ according to the area’s Division Commissioner Nicola Price.

“There has also been historic underinvestment in the activity centres, and they would need over £20m in the coming years. We cannot afford this level of investment.

“The recommendation is not a reflection of the incredible work of staff and volunteers at the centres – you’ve helped girls have the most amazing adventures and created wonderful memories.”

Blasting the decision, Nicola said: “The trustees claim that adventure is a big part of their mission, but selling off all the activity centres makes this claim laughable. Suggesting that units have adventures on sites not owned by Girlguiding is counterproductive, it removes money from the organisation.

“The statement from trustees leaves more questions than answers. Only 10% of members have used the TACs in the past decade, this is disingenuous. Firstly because two of those years were under covid restrictions, and the two years since have seen us endure the hardest cost of living on record.

“Thus, four years of figures are essentially flawed. £20 million is needed to bring the buildings up to standard – this feels like a cop out. How does that break down? Which centre needs the most investment? Why is this? Most importantly, why is the historic underinvestment in the last decade the determining factor, that decision is on the trustees and their property advisers.

"This is why this decision from the trustees feels purely financially motivated. There is no recognition from them of the true worth of the centres, to our members, to our community and to a much wider audience. That kind of worth cannot be measured in pounds and pence.

“A TAC review in 2016, clearly set out ‘Use it or lose it’ and that the centres needed upgrading investment. The Girlguiding members stepped up and do use it. They just haven’t in the last three years, thanks to covid.

“Friends of the centres, such as Friends of Waddow, have stepped up, fundraised and improved the centres with their really important work too.

“The team at Waddow are fantastic, and have worked so hard to fill the hall, to make it a vibrant, welcoming place. In a time when we’re being called to be mindful, to ensure we are looking after our mental health as well as our physical health, announcing the sale of the TACs in the midst of exam season is both cruel and ill-considered, and ironic given last week was Mental Health Awareness week.”