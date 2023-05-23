The latest tenant to sign up is Loungers PLC, who is opening its latest UK Lounges café bar operation in the town.

It follows international chains Nando’s and Starbucks, which have also taken space on the site.

Pioneer Place in Burnley town centre is due to open this summer

Loungers is a fast-growing operator in the UK leisure and hospitality industry with more than 200 sites. Founded in 2002 to create a neighbourhood café-bar, driven by an independent culture and community, people will know it best for its popular Cosy Club and Lounges brands.

Each Lounges site has its own individual style, with informal, unique interiors with an emphasis on a warm, comfortable atmosphere. Staff at each site are encouraged to engage with the local community through events, charity and community groups.

Coun. Mark Townsend, Burnley Council’s executive member for economy and growth, said: “It’s great to see an expanding company like Loungers coming to Burnley. Together with Nando’s and Starbucks, it shows that Burnley is seen as a thriving place to do business.”

The Burnley site will be branded as Icaro Lounge.

A real “home from home”, Icaro Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu. Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high-chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

Lounges will be open from breakfast through to evening, with visitors able to enjoy breakfasts and brunches, high-quality coffee, smoothies and milkshakes, flatbreads, tapas and cocktails.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Icaro Lounge. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with locals and visitors.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part in Burnley's food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”