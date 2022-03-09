The centre is for children but it was open to adults for one night only and they made the most of it racing down the slides, crossing the balance beams and having a go on the monkey bars.

There was also a four-course meal and entertainment provided by Starstruck's Josh Hindle and former Burney Youth Theatre student and Since September band member Patrick Ralphson.

Singer Patrick Ralphson with his 'oldest friend' Laura Nuttall in the ball pool at the charity ball held in her honour

Pendle woman Laura Nuttall, now 22, was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2018 after starting university and given an initial prognosis of just 12 months.

She has been through surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy and returned to university at Manchester.

The family found supplementary immunotherapy treatment in Cologne and have been travelling there for two years, these treatments aren't available in the UK and are self-funded.

Laura has had to a further two operations, the latest in December, spending her 22nd birthday in Salford General Hospital. The ball, hosted by BBC 5 Live's Tony Livesey, was to raise much-needed funds as the treatment continues.

Laura (third from left) with her parents Mark and Nicola and her sister Gracie

Patrick is part of the band Since September, formed in 2020 when he three others won the Little Mix: The Search aired on BBC1. They will be supporting Little Mix on their Confetti Tour.

He has been Laura's friends since they were seven when their mums used to run together at Seedhill Athletics Track. "It was great being able to do this for my oldest friend Laura," said Patrick. "It was a really good night."

Giddy Kippers is owned by Laura's mum Nicola, and her dad Mark and sister Gracie played a big part in organising the ball.

"I know there is a lot going on in the world but we did have a ball raising funds for Laura's treatment," said Nicola.

"It was a wonderful celebration and we are very grateful to our amazing and supportive community."

Birchall's Foodservice provided the food, Burnley Leisure prepared and served the food while auction prizes were provided by an array of local companies - these raised around £7,000.