Pendle's Josh Hindle and his 'Team Bublé' wow the nation on ITV show Starstruck

Josh (30) from Foulridge performed alongside Jordan Williams and Jack Clarke as Team Bublé in front of celebrity judges Olly Murs, Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Jason Manford and Beverley Knight, not to mention the nation's viewing public.

Although the trio put in a barnstorming performance, sadly they did not make it through to the next, although Josh refused to be downbeat and said he was overwhelmed by the response on his social media pages.

Josh Hindle on Starstruck

"It’s gonna take me a while to reply to you all because this is totally amazing. The response is more than I could have ever wished for. The opportunity of a lifetime! Thank you so much to everyone for your support, it really means so much.

"I have to say a huge shout out to my boys Jordan Williams and Jack Clarke who have been my secret best mates for what seems like a lifetime! I love you boys and guess what, we did it.

"Another huge shout out to my family for their amazing support and endless organisation in helping me getting to London so many times and for coming to support me at the studio! In particular my mum Sally Hindle, and uncle Steve Royle, as well as Scarlett and Andrew for driving me to and from the train station so many times."

Josh is now looking ahead to a busy few months starting with his Kings of Swing show with live band at the Pendle Hippodrome on Saturday April 23rd before an exciting May at a top hotel in Greece supporting famous singer Jane McDonald.