Pendle singer Josh sure to leave nation's viewers 'starstruck'

Popular wedding singer, entertainer and star of the local stage, Josh has announced that he will be appearing on the new Starstruck show later this month alongside hit singer Olly Murs and celebrity judges comedian Jason Manford , actress Sheridan Smith, singer Beverley Knight and rock legend Queen’s Adam Lambert.

Josh (30) from Foulridge said: "I am so proud and excited to announce that after months and months of not being able to tell anyone, I am now officially allowed to announce that I will be appearing on ITV' s brand new Saturday night prime time singing show Starstruck.

"To say this is one of my proudest moments is a huge understatement! I’ve worked my backside off to get opportunities like this and it’s definitely a huge dream come true!

Pendle's Josh Hindle who is set to appear on new ITV show Starstruck

"I’m not going to give too much more away as I want to wait for you all to see for yourselves what an amazing show this is going to be. I can’t say who I will be, so you’ll have to wait and see."