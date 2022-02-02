Pendle singer Josh sure to leave nation's viewers 'starstruck'
Pendle's very own signing superstar Josh Hindle will soon have the nation's television viewers "starstruck" after landing a role on a new ITV primetime show.
Popular wedding singer, entertainer and star of the local stage, Josh has announced that he will be appearing on the new Starstruck show later this month alongside hit singer Olly Murs and celebrity judges comedian Jason Manford , actress Sheridan Smith, singer Beverley Knight and rock legend Queen’s Adam Lambert.
Josh (30) from Foulridge said: "I am so proud and excited to announce that after months and months of not being able to tell anyone, I am now officially allowed to announce that I will be appearing on ITV' s brand new Saturday night prime time singing show Starstruck.
"To say this is one of my proudest moments is a huge understatement! I’ve worked my backside off to get opportunities like this and it’s definitely a huge dream come true!
"I’m not going to give too much more away as I want to wait for you all to see for yourselves what an amazing show this is going to be. I can’t say who I will be, so you’ll have to wait and see."
Auditions began way back in December 2020 and it took a couple of virtual auditions and around five in person auditions and call backs in London but after getting through thousands of other people who applied Josh was finally selected.