Bank of Dave star treats cancer sufferer to magical Christmas helicopter ride

Dave Fishwick with Laura and her family

Television's Bank of Dave star got in touch with Laura Nuttall from Barrowford, who has Glioblastoma, just days after she underwent major brain surgery.

Nelson-born Dave, who lives in the Ribble Valley, said: "A few years ago, I helped out at an event raising awareness and some money for Laura who has had brain cancer.

"Unfortunately the cancer has returned and Laura was rushed in for an emergency operation a few days ago. I heard about this on Twitter and that she missed her 22nd birthday, so I wanted to try and do something to cheer her up. On Laura’s bucket list was that she wanted a ride in a jet helicopter, so I said let's make it happen!

Laura tries out Dave's ferrari

"I thought let's fly off in my jet chopper and find a cloud to sit on and celebrate your birthday."

Sadly, the day before her 22nd birthday, Laura was rushed to hospital in Salford for major brain surgery after it was discovered the cancer had flared up again.

Following successful surgery, Laura was allowed to leave the hospital on December 23rd to celebrate the last remaining hours of her birthday, and Christmas at home with her family.

Dave added: "We flew from my house to Blackpool and then flew over Blackpool Tower and the piers, then we actually landed on the beach at Fleetwood, and got out and wrote our names in the sand.

"We then flew up to Morecambe and over Longridge and then Clitheroe over Pendle Hill and back to Sabden."

Laura's mum, Nicola, said they were delighted to have her home for Christmas, and that Laura jumped at the chance to jump on board.

She said: "We are so grateful to the incredible Dave Fishwick for taking Laura, Gracie and I on a trip to the seaside.

"It was fantastic and we loved every second.

"Thank you so much Dave and his wife Nicky for a really wonderful experience."

Dave added: "Laura is incredibly inspiring, it was real pleasure to take her and her family, her strength of character is truly amazing."

Following Laura's diagnosis, Nicola set up a fund-raising page to raise money to help prolong Laura's life.