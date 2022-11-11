The annual Clitheroe Castle bonfire, which made £12,000,also hit a record in terms of attendance as it was a sell out on November 5th, attracting 5,000 people.

Chairman of the Castle Bonfire Project Team, Andy Belcham said: "After the huge success of last year’s 2021 bonfire – which sold out before the event and raised record funds for our local groups and charities, we weren’t sure if it was achievable in 2022, but once again tickets had sold out by the Saturday which is a great problem to have.’

The annual Clitheroe Castle bonfire, which made £12,000,also hit a record in terms of attendance as it was a sell out on November 5th, attracting 5,000 people.

"And, in contrast to last year’s weather and near-cancelling-the-event-wind, this year’s clear skies meant that all the 5,000 who bought tickets had a great night."

The Castle Bonfire project team have thanked the teams from Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary, Clitheroe Lions and Clitheroe Round Table, all the stewards, volunteers and supporters of the event for their contributions, with specific thanks to David and Mary Brass of Banana News for selling hundreds of tickets.

The event included a judging of the of five Guy Fawkes that had been built by local schools and this year's winner was Brookside School.