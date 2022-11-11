The Hop was one of the top music venues in the North West and built up a reputation for its friendly and lively atmosphere. The photos belong to Fiona Wild who was a regular at The Hop back in the day. And Fiona believes these photographs were taken around 1979 to 1980.

Situated on Trafalgar, where the McDonald's drive-thru is now, The Hop remained as a pub/club under a few different names until it closed down and was demolished in the 1990s.

But the spirit of the place has been kept alive with regular reunions organised by DJs Chris Byrne and Pat Carter, who used to spin the discs at The Hop.

1. Let's go to The Hop: Amazing photos capture vibe of long gone leading Burnley music venue . Photo: submitted Photo Sales

