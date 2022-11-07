Clitheroe Castle bonfire: Annual event a roaring success that will raise cash for 14 good causes
The annual Clitheroe Castle bonfire and firework display returned at the weekend for another dazzling display in aid of 14 good causes.
By Sue Plunkett
59 minutes ago
Crowds gathered for the event, with all proceeds from the night going to 14 charities. There was food and drink available along with on entertainment and activities.
Music was provided by Ribble FM with the bonfire being lit just after 6pm. The firework display, set against the stunning backdrop of Clitheroe Castle, will be at 7pm.
