Children at Padiham Green Primary asked if they could make their own cards for the Duchess after the school sent her a message of support earlier in the week following the announcement that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Headteacher Lisa Tyrer said: “The Duchess made such an impression on everyone here at Padiham Green that we wanted her to know that we were thinking about her. We were all touched her lovely caring manner and the time that she took talking to both staff and children. We wanted to wish her a speedy recovery, send her our love and let her know that she is in our prayers.” While at Padiham Green Sarah helped with the breakfast club, spent time in the forest school and listened to the choir and former pupil Jolie Forrest sing.

Some of the students at Padiham Green Primary School with cards they made to send to the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson following her cancer diagnosis

