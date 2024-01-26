Pupils from Padiham Green Primary School send 'get well' cards to the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson after her skin cancer diagnosis
and live on Freeview channel 276
Children at Padiham Green Primary asked if they could make their own cards for the Duchess after the school sent her a message of support earlier in the week following the announcement that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.
Headteacher Lisa Tyrer said: “The Duchess made such an impression on everyone here at Padiham Green that we wanted her to know that we were thinking about her. We were all touched her lovely caring manner and the time that she took talking to both staff and children. We wanted to wish her a speedy recovery, send her our love and let her know that she is in our prayers.” While at Padiham Green Sarah helped with the breakfast club, spent time in the forest school and listened to the choir and former pupil Jolie Forrest sing.
Padiham Green was the first port of call for Sarah during her trip to the borough to visit a number of schools and faith groups and community projects in Burnley and Padiham as she has a strong connection with Burnley through her charity “Sarah’s Trust’ which has supported St Matthew’s Church in its work to help and support families in the community of South West Burnley. Her connection to Burnley began in the pandemic when her charity donated 500 gift packs to the parish.