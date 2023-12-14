Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But it was all in good fun as Sarah Ferguson laughed and joked with the children during her visit as part of a day long tour of schools and faith groups in Burnley and Padiham. Pupils gasped in delight when Sarah told them she flew helicopters and planes and they were fascinated when she told them she had adopted two of the Queen’s corgis after Her Majesty died.

During a special assembly Sarah joined in singing ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain’ before she was presented with flowers and hand-made Christmas cards by the pupils. The children were thrilled when the duchess told them that Burnley was a ‘cool place to be’ and that kindness and love were the most important things in life.

The Duchess of York pictured during her visit to Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School yesterday

Headteacher Alison Whitaker said: “We had a fabulous afternoon welcoming the duchess who was delightful and she has very generously given the school a donation and bought a Christmas present for every pupil.”