That was the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson’s verdict on the town after her visit to the borough today. After an overnight stay at Burnley’s Holiday Inn and an evening meal at the Palazzo restaurant in the town, Sarah kicked off her tour with an early morning visit to Padiham Green Primary School where she helped with the breakfast club and was entertained by the choir and a dance troop led by former student Jolie Forrest (15) who also sang for the duchess.

The duchess made the trip as her charity ‘Sarah’s Trust’ has been heavily involved with St Matthew’s Church, providing funding to help the work it does to support families in the community of South West Burnley. Two years ago ‘Sarah’s Trust’ supported the church by providing 500 gift bags that were distributed to children on the Stoops and Griffin Estates. Last year the charity provided £1,500 to support the food projects at the church and this year Sarah’s charity has funded a trip for families to go to the pantomime at the Thwaites Empire in Blackburn for the performance of Beauty and The Beast.

The Duchess of York pictured with pupils at Burnley's Holy Trinity Primary School in Burnley during her visit to the town today

The visit was a chance for her to see how local volunteers and organisations are working together to support each other through challenging times. Burnley Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar said: “There’s a strong spirit of independence and resilience among local people and that’s really come to the fore as times have got tougher for everyone. A massive amount of hard work goes on quietly and without fanfare behind

closed doors thanks to the efforts of local people and organisations who are working closely together.

“People all over the country are facing the same challenges as we have in our borough. I like to think that here, at least, it’s brought us together to help each other through tough times. I’m sure the Duchess got an insight into that fantastic work during her day with us and she went away impressed with what she heard and saw.”

Sarah also visited the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) School of Medicine at Victoria Mill, Burnley, to learn more about how

The Duchess of York chats with Colin Schofield (90) at St Matthew's Church lunch club in Burnley during her visit today

Burnley is the birthplace of primary care research. She met medical students who want to specialise in tackling motor neurone disease, a fight that is close to the Duchess’s heart. She was welcomed to UCLan by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Cathy Jackson.

The Duchess then moved on to Burnley Football Club to learn about Burnley FC’s work in the community, and the Building Bridges in Burnley project, a partnership of faith organisations working to promote dialogue between communities and achieve equality and social justice.

Down Town community shop, advice centre and community kitchen was the next stop where the Duchess toured the facility, learnt more about how the community kitchen works, and talked to families who have benefited from it. She sat down for lunch at St Matthew’s Church lunch club where the Duchess helped serve meals, met local families, and handed out Christmas presents.

Fr Alex Frost said: “It was such a joy to welcome Sarah, Duchess of York during this time of Advent; particularly as her kindness through the generosity of her charity has supported our church and community over a number of years.

The Duchess of York with the choir at Padiham Green Primary School this morning at the start of her visit to Padiham and Burnley

“By her visit and by showing love to the hundreds of people of Burnley, I pray it brings hope, joy and encouragement. It is also my hope this is just the beginning of a long a valued association between the Duchess and the town and that her visit was as joyous for her as it was for us.”