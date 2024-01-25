Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A temporary road diversion has been put in place on the short stretch of Yorkshire Street that goes past the Keirby Hotel and links to Croft Street and St James's Street has been temporarily closed.

Cars and other vehicles can access Keirby Walk and the car park under Charter Walk shopping centre by travelling along Centenary Way, turning right at the Tesco traffic lights into Red Lion Street (at the bottom of the bus station) and immediately right again into Croft Street (which has temporarily been made two-way). Buses travelling to the bus station on affected routes will be diverted along Centenary Way and down Manchester Road and Red Lion Street to the bus station.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists face more delays in Burnley town centre as the next phase of work begins on the Town2Turf scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad