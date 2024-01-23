Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Wright, who has taken over the reins of the Hapton Inn, has a decade of experience in the licensed trade, said he had received a warm welcome from regulars and trade was fantastic, considering it was January.

He said: “I’m settling in well and really enjoying being here. The Hapton Inn is a great fit for me.”

New landlord Lee Wright with manager Becky Hudson inside the Hapton Inn. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Lee, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday is running the pub with his girlfriend Becky Hudson who is 31. Burnley born but raised in Accrington, former joiner Lee ran the Griffin Head’s in Huncoat for five years and he was also in charge of catering at a golf club for a number of years. Lee discovered his talent for cooking later in life so he took a catering course at Blackburn College and was named as apprentice of the year… at the age of 40.