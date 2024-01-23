Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme launches on Thursday, February 1st, when shops who want to be involved will open until 7pm.

Alison, who runs Mooch cafe, came up with the idea after noticing many negative comments on social media about the town centre and the lack of trade. Alison said: “Shops and businesses have to evolve with the times and opening later gives more people the opportunity to come and shop in Padiham, particularly those who work during the day.

“The town looks fantastic at the moment with all the recent work that has been completed so we need to make the most of it.”

The final stage saw the installation of new street furniture including planters, bollards and benches. The work was funded by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Council. Alison added: “It is up to us as business owners to showcase what we have to offer.

“Hopefully if people come to shop with us in the evening they may also stay for a drink in one of the local pubs which is a really positive knock on effect.”