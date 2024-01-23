News you can trust since 1877
Shops in Padiham including Mooch Cafe and The Hardware Store to introduce late night opening in bid to boost trade

Traders in Padiham are introducing a late night opening scheme in a bid to boost trade and attract more people into the town centre.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 14:16 GMT
The scheme launches on Thursday, February 1st, when shops who want to be involved will open until 7pm.

Alison, who runs Mooch cafe, came up with the idea after noticing many negative comments on social media about the town centre and the lack of trade. Alison said: “Shops and businesses have to evolve with the times and opening later gives more people the opportunity to come and shop in Padiham, particularly those who work during the day.

“The town looks fantastic at the moment with all the recent work that has been completed so we need to make the most of it.”

Traders in Padiham are introducing a late night opening scheme in a bid to boost trade and attract more people into the town centre.
The final stage saw the installation of new street furniture including planters, bollards and benches. The work was funded by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Council. Alison added: “It is up to us as business owners to showcase what we have to offer.

“Hopefully if people come to shop with us in the evening they may also stay for a drink in one of the local pubs which is a really positive knock on effect.”

Alison also said they would be looking at encouraging more shops to remain open longer on a Saturday too. The tradition of closing early, on what could potentially be one of the town’s busiest days, is believed to be connected to giving people chance to get to see the Clarets play at home games.

Related topics:Padiham