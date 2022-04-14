Work to add finishing touches to Padiham town centre face-lift to start next week
Work is due to start next week to add the finishing touches to a scheme to revitalise Padiham town centre.
A programme of work along Burnley Road has already resulted in a range of improvements aimed at making the town more attractive and safer for shoppers and visitors, including wider high-quality pavements, traffic calming, and better public transport facilities.
The final stage due to start on Tuesday next week (April 19th) will see the installation of street furniture such as planters, bollards and benches.
This is expected to take around four weeks, and will be followed by some further work to enhance the small area next to the Picture House Gallery to include rebuilding of the walls with incorporation of public artwork, new benches and planting to make this area an attractive feature of the town centre.
Some traffic management will be needed to safely install the street furniture; however, this is not expected to cause significant disruption.
The work is being funded by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Lancashire County Council and Burnley Council.
Kate Ingram, strategic head of economy and growth for Burnley Council, said: "This work is part of a major investment in Padiham town centre, enhancing its historic buildings and environment to support existing businesses and attract new ones."
Phil Durnell, director of highways and transport for Lancashire County Council, said: "This project has already made a big difference to the way Padiham town centre looks and feels, and we're looking forward to seeing it finished.
"It has taken a lot longer than originally planned to get to this point due to supply issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and we're grateful for people's patience while we've been waiting for materials to be delivered."
Debbie Francis OBE, chair of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, said: "It’s great to see how LEP Growth Deal funding is continuing to help enhance Padiham town centre in terms of new public realm and better transport infrastructure. This is in addition to the recent investments we’ve made to help transform the Town Hall, improve local roads, and bolster flood defences."