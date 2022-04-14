A programme of work along Burnley Road has already resulted in a range of improvements aimed at making the town more attractive and safer for shoppers and visitors, including wider high-quality pavements, traffic calming, and better public transport facilities.

The final stage due to start on Tuesday next week (April 19th) will see the installation of street furniture such as planters, bollards and benches.

This is expected to take around four weeks, and will be followed by some further work to enhance the small area next to the Picture House Gallery to include rebuilding of the walls with incorporation of public artwork, new benches and planting to make this area an attractive feature of the town centre.

Work is due to begin next month to put the finishing touches to the scheme to revitalise Padiham town centre

Some traffic management will be needed to safely install the street furniture; however, this is not expected to cause significant disruption.

Kate Ingram, strategic head of economy and growth for Burnley Council, said: "This work is part of a major investment in Padiham town centre, enhancing its historic buildings and environment to support existing businesses and attract new ones."

Phil Durnell, director of highways and transport for Lancashire County Council, said: "This project has already made a big difference to the way Padiham town centre looks and feels, and we're looking forward to seeing it finished.

"It has taken a lot longer than originally planned to get to this point due to supply issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and we're grateful for people's patience while we've been waiting for materials to be delivered."