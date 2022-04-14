Plans to build controversial Burnley housing estate have been delayed

Burnley Council’s development control committee had been recommended to approved the scheme after the developer reduced its size from 101 properties.

Councillors decided last week that they wanted more information on the plan for land south of Rossendale Road in Burnley.

There were objections from local Coal Clough with Deerplay ward’s Coun. Gordon Birtwistle. Habergham Eaves Parish Council and 10 nearby residents.

They focused on loss of green space, highway safety, increased traffic, additional strain on local schools and GP surgeries, and the impact on wildlife.

A report by planning office Janet Filbin recommending approval with 39 conditions said: “The proposal would provide 59 three bedroom houses, 27 four bedroom houses and and three two bedroom houses with 66% semi-detached, 31% detached and 3% terrace properties.

“There would be a mix of nine house types, all of which would be two storey and designed with gable roofs, stone heads, cills and surrounds and features such as chimneys to prominent plots which display a distinctive character.

“The proposal would provide four affordable houses to comply with policy requirements.

“Letters of objection have been received from a total of 18 properties in the local area, mainly: Rossendale Road, Helm Close, Micklehurst Crescent, Buttercross Close and Rossendale Avenue.

“Neighbours were re-consulted on the amended plans, following which ten letters were received that maintain and state their objections.”