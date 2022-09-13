News you can trust since 1877
Preparation work begins on new 87 home development in Burnley's Rossendale Road

Work has started on a controversial housing development which will see 87 homes built on a swathe of green land in Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:00 am
The controversial development, on land off Rossendale Road, will see Barratt Homes build a mixture of different homes, reduced from the original plan size of 101 properties.

The scheme saw objections from Coal Clough with Deerplay ward Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, Habergham Eaves Parish Council and 18 residents.

It will include four affordable two-bedroomed houses and 19 built as accessible and adaptable homes.

Preparation work begins on land south of Rossendale Road

Burnley Council’s development control committee approved the amended plans in June.

Councillors backed the scheme after debating a report which said: “The scheme protects the amenities of neighbouring properties, addresses the need to provide safe access and improves the functioning of a nearby junction, includes measures to encourage the use of public transport and provides for biodiversity.

“The scheme would also provide highly energy efficient homes and provide a degree of affordable housing and a proportion of accessible and adaptable homes.”

