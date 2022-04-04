New Burnley housing estate set to get green light after developer reduces amount of properties

Councillors have been recommended to grant planning permission for the scheme on land south of Rossendale Road in Burnley despite objections.

Officers are seeking contributions towards a new pedestrian crossing at the junction of Manchester Road and Rossendale Road, other highway improvements, biodiversity gain and the provision of affordable housing of more than £100,000 from developer Barratt Homes.

There were objections from Coal Clough with Deerplay ward’s Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, Habergham Eaves Parish Council and 10 nearby residents.

They focused on loss of green space, highway safety, increased traffic, additional strain on local schools and GP surgeries, and the impact on wildlife.

A report by planning office Janet Filbin recommending approval with 39 conditions says: “The originally submitted scheme for 101 dwellings has been amended to 87 dwellings to take account of objections, planning policies and to improve the quality of the scheme.

“The proposal would provide 59 three bedroom houses, 27 four bedroom houses and three two bedroom houses with 66% semi-detached, 31% detached and 3% terrace properties.

“The development would be constructed in reconstituted stone and flat dark grey tiles.

“There would be a mix of nine house types, all of which would be two storey and designed with gable roofs, stone heads, cills and surrounds and features such as chimneys to prominent plots which display a distinctive character.

“The proposal would provide four affordable houses to comply with policy requirements for this part of the housing allocation.

“A landscaping scheme has been submitted that includes a frontage of heavy standard trees to Rossendale Road, native trees and shrubs within the site, including street trees and native hedges to plot frontages and corners of the development, species of rich meadow grass and trees to areas of amenity open space, and an orchard of fruit trees, species rich grasses and meadow grasses within the green buffer around the sustainable drainage features.

“Letters of objection have been received from a total of 18 properties in the local area, mainly: Rossendale Road, Helm Close, Micklehurst Crescent, Buttercross Close and Rossendale Avenue.