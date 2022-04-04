Fans of all generations flock to Turf Moor for Burnley vs Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan netted in the first half to overthrow rivals Liverpool at the top of the table while inflicting a fourth defeat on the bounce for the Clarets.

Sean Dyche’s side, who remain four points adrift of safety, also failed to find the back of the net for the fourth successive game.

Can you pick yourself out of the crowd?

Burnley fans take videos on their phone as the teams take to the field Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Saturday 2nd April 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

