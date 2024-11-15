Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Borough Council has offered its congratulations to volunteer group Padiham on Parade which has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024.

Padiham on Parade Padiham, which is renowned for its annual Second World War-themed event, was announced as a recipient.

The event honours the sacrifices made during the Second World War, provides historical education, and strengthens community bonds by engaging people of all ages in an immersive, respectful, and lively remembrance of the past.

Chairman and long-time Padiham on Parade supporter, Ida Carmichael, shared her joy in receiving the award: “Being part of Padiham on Parade has been such a rewarding experience, and receiving The King’s Award is beyond what any of us imagined. We do this out of love for Padiham, its history, and the amazing people in our community. It’s wonderful to see our hard work recognised, and it motivates us to continue bringing Padiham’s past to life for years to come.

Padiham on Parade in 2022

Council leader Coun. Afrasiab Anwar expressed his pride in the group’s accomplishments: “Padiham on Parade’s commitment to keeping history alive while fostering a spirit of unity and remembrance is remarkable. This award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers who bring our community together to honor our shared heritage. We are incredibly proud of Padiham on Parade and what it represents for Padiham and Burnley.”

Lukman Patel, CEO of Burnley Council, added: “This is a well-deserved recognition for Padiham on Parade, whose volunteers give so much of their time and energy to create such a fun event for all ages. Their efforts not only celebrate our history but also provide an opportunity for the younger generation to connect with the past in meaningful ways. We are thrilled that their contributions have been honored with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.”

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

As recipients of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, Padiham on Parade will receive a certificate signed by His Majesty The King, and representatives from the group will be invited to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of their achievements.