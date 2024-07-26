Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award winning wedding photographer Peter Anslow is celebrating after scooping yet another accolade.

Peter was named as Wedding Photographer of the Year in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards. Nominated by his clients, Peter said: “I’ve always loved my job as a wedding photographer and it’s fantastic to win awards, even after 35 years in the industry. These awards seek to recognise those businesses that have risen to the challenges the modern day presents.”

Peter was named as the North West Wedding Photographer of the Year in the 2020 and 2022 Northern Enterprise Awards which celebrates the industriousness and the dedication of businesses and enterprises hailing from the north of England. These awards are run by SME News, a quarterly digital publication aimed at those who own, run or assist in the running of small and medium-sized businesses within the UK.

Clitheroe born Peter, who lives in Trawden with his wife Angela, estimates he has photographed in excess of 800 brides and grooms at venues across Burnley, Pendle, the Ribble Valley and beyond. He is also regularly asked to capture the big day of brides whose parents he photographed on their wedding day.

Covid hit his business hard and from the 60 weddings he had booked in 2020 only 14 went ahead. But grandfather of four Peter finally caught up with them all and photographed 32 nuptials in 2023. And by December 30th this year Peter will have covered 30 weddings. He admits that he will be slowing down in 2025 as he turns 65 but he does have 14 weddings booked in already!

A Christmas gift of a Polaroid camera from his parents sparked an interest in photography for Peter when he was just 12. But it was only when he met Angela in 1979 that he started taking it seriously. For Angela owned a Russian brand Zenit camera and Peter discovered he had quite a talent behind the lens. Peter's trademark is his 'wow' shot which is captured through the camera when the lighting is just right... no 'trickery' or editing is required.