Popular Pendle based snapper Peter Anslow named as North West Wedding Photographer of the Year 2022 in the Northern Enterprise Awards
A Christmas gift of a Polaroid camera from his parents sparked an interest in photography for Peter Anslow when he was just 12.
But it was only when he met his future wife Angela in1979 that he started taking it seriously. For Angela owned a Russian brand Zenit camera and Peter discovered he had quite a talent behind the lens.
Fast forward several years and Peter has been named as the North West Wedding Photographer of the Year 2022 in the Northern Enterprise Awards which celebrates the industriousness and the dedication of businesses and enterprises hailing from the north of England.
The awards, which are judged by a panel of experts, are run by SME News, a quarterly digital publication aimed at those who own, run or assist in the running of small and medium-sized businesses within the UK.
This is Clitheroe born Peter's second award from the organisation. In 2020 he was named as the Lancashire Wedding Photographer of the Year.
"I am delighted with the award because I really do love what I do," said Peter who is 63 and lives with Angela in Trawden.
Photography was always a second job to Peter's main career working in sales, but as the work began to flood in he made the decision to make it his full time career.
That was 20 years ago and grandfather of four Peter estimates he has photographed in excess of 800 brides and their grooms at venues across Burnley, Pendle, the Ribble Valley and beyond. He is also regularly asked to capture the big day of brides whose parents he photographed on their wedding day.
Covid hit his business hard and from the 60 weddings he had booked in 2020 only 14 went ahead. But Peter has finally caught up with them all and has 32 booked for next year and 18 already in the diary for 2024.
Far from a tradition that is dying out, getting married today is an event, Peter believes.
He said: "Weddings are more popular than ever and couples book singers and entertainers now. In the past you would get married in a church, have a meal and a few drinks somewhere then everyone went home."
Peter's trademark is his 'wow' shot which is captured through the camera when the lighting is just right... no 'trickery' or editing is required.
"It's all about getting the lighting right for us photographers, " said Peter who has a daughter Kerry and son Calvin.