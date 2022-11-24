There is plenty to put smiles on faces this week as towns across the area turn on their Christmas lights and get into the mood to celebrate, with fun family activities including the award-winning Lightopia at Heaton Park, Manchester, and East Lancashire Railway Santa Specials.

But the party doesn’t stop there, with plenty of live music to keep you dancing through the night.

Here are 43 things to do in Burnley, Pendle and Clitheroe over the next seven days:

Lightopia returns for its fourth year, bringing Christmas magic to the grounds of Heaton Park, Manchester.

Thursday

11am – noon Walk - Kiddrow Lane Health Centre, 114 Kiddrow Lane, Burnley.

5pm – 10pm Award-winning Lightopia returns to Heaton Park, Manchester – immersive light trail, A Christmas Story. This year’s trail follows the story of new beginnings and the circle of life. Lightopia is open to the public until Monday, January 2nd. The event is closed on Christmas Day. Opening times are between 5pm to 10pm, and last entry is 8-30pm daily.

6pm – 9pm Coffee Tasting Experience with Little Barista, Burnley.

6-30pm – 8pm Sufi Meditation at Burnley & Pendle Faith Centre, Barden Lane.

7pm Beer Pong Tournament and free Thanksgiving dinner at The Royal Dyche in Burnley.

7pm – 9-30pm Whalley Abbey Supper Club with Bishop Cyril Ashton at Whalley Abbey East Gatehouse, The Sands.

7-30pm Roy Chubby Brown at The Muni Theatre, Albert Road, Colne.

Friday

10am Mini Flavours – fruit crumble at Flavours Cookery School, Unit 15, The Sidings Business Park, Whalley.

Noon Rock Choir at Burnley Charter Walk.

6pm Pop-Up Family Social Night at Foulridge Village Hall, 6 Parkinson Street.

7pm England Vs USA at The Park View in Burnley.

7-30pm – 8-30pm Pendle Witches Interactive Ghost Walk with Haunting Nights at Pendle Way, Burnley.

8pm The UK Rock Show at Colne Muni Theatre.

8pm – 10-30pm Chris McCausland at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

9pm Strange Brew at The Admiral Lord Rodney in Colne.

9pm Defunked at Remedy Gin Bar in Burnley.

9-30pm Dead Connections at Sanctuary Rock Bar in Burnley.

Saturday

9-30am – 4-10pm East Lancashire Railway Santa Specials open. Winter Wonderland walkthrough at Bury Station featuring beautifully festive scenes, singing polar bears and a magical talking Christmas tree. Interactions with special Christmas characters including old favourites like the elves and new classics like Mrs Claus and Ice Princess. Visit from Santa. Traditional Brass Band back on board.

9am – 4pm Burnley Record Collectors Fair at Burnley Food Hall at The Market, Curzon Street. A free antiques roadshow-style service will be on site to discuss your gems or collections. Entry is free.

10am Whalley Artisan Christmas Market at Swan Hotel, 62 King Street.

10am Festive Market at Nelson and Colne College in Nelson.

10am – 8pm Christmas in Colne 2022 in Colne Town Centre. Music and entertainment throughout the day. The town centre will be packed with an array of stalls and street entertainment. Grand finale featuring a torchlit parade led by Father Christmas as the town's Christmas lights are switched on; carol service in St Bartholomew's; carols and live entertainment in Hartley Square; firework display.

10-30am – 12-30pm Christmas lino-printing workshop at Platform Gallery and Visitor Information Centre, Station Road, Clitheroe.

11am – 3pm Ceramic Elfin/Wizard Tea Light Lantern at Trawden Forest Community Centre, Shop & Library, Church Street.

Noon Christmas wreath-making class at The Lawrence - Hotel & Restaurant in Padiham.

1pm North West Reggae Jamboree at The Electric Circus in Burnley.

2pm - 9pm Sabden’s first ever outdoor Christmas market – more than 40 stallholders, musicians, entertainers and food outlets in the courtyard at Union Mill, off Watt Street. Santa will be in his grotto after riding through the village on the famous Thwaites' shire horses to open the market; 3pm Nelson Civic Ladies' Choir performing; 3-30pm Sabden musical theatre group One Voice performing; 4pm Jazz and swing singer Arthur Geldard performing; 6pm Vocalist Francoise with Sabden's very own ex-Herman's Hermit Kevan Lingard. Hot food and drinks available at Sanwitches Cafe, plus food stalls and vans selling.

4-30pm Carols at the Castle at Clitheroe Castle Bandstand.

6-15pm Christmas Party Night at The Fence Gate, Wheatley Lane Road.

8pm Retro is 34! at Burnley Mechanics Theatre, Manchester Road.

9pm Sopranos 13th Birthday at Mode Nightclub in Burnley.

9pm The Switch live at The Crown Hotel, Albert Road, Colne.

10pm Karaoke in the Cellar Bar with DJ Kurtis Lee at The Cellar Bar at Smackwater Jacks in Burnley.

Sunday

9-30am Indoor table top/car boot sale at Nelson and Colne College Sports Facilities in Nelson.

10am – 12-30pm Wreath-making workshop at HAPPA, Black House Lane, Briercliffe, Burnley.

10am – 3-30pm Wylde Blossom Wellness Day followed by a Christmas Market at Stirk House Hotel, Gisburn. Gentle yoga, meditation, sound healing, festive foraged flower jar workshop, energy healing workshop, Indian wood block printing workshop, Christmas platter lunch in the beautiful restaurant, and nature walk; 3pm-8pm Wellness Christmas Market.

12-30pm – 3pm Burnley Paddlesport Sessions, Finsley Gate.

2pm-6pm Local talent performing live at the Padiham Christmas Light Switch On; 3-30pm-5-30pm Show starts. Padiham Community Choir kicking off the show. Musical comedy from the Burnley Pantomime Society. Jennifer Love, previously of the London Olympic Choir. Louis DeVere - singer.

Singer Jolie Forrest. Comedy show from Mr Fiz-Eek. Singer Gavin Young. Santa switching the lights and fireworks on.

4-30pm Live music - Tickety Boo at The Royal Dyche in Burnley.

5pm Skafull live at The Electric Circus in Burnley.

6pm OdAll live at The White Lion in Earby.

Tuesday

7pm Wales Vs England at The Park View in Burnley.

7pm – 10pm The Songs of Leonard Cohen at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Road.

Thursday, December 1st