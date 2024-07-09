Pendle Leisure Trust and Pendle Borough Council announce major investments for leisure centres
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pendle Leisure Trust will be investing in the sites they manage on behalf of Pendle Council across the summer, which will include:
New gym resistance equipment at Pendle Leisure Centre, Colne.
New equipment for classes at West Craven Sports Centre, Barnoldswick.
New Cardio and resistance equipment at Pendle Wavelengths, Nelson.
Pendle Council, which owns the leisure centres, will also be doing essential repair and maintenance work over the coming weeks, including:
Roof replacement at Pendle Leisure Centre.
Repairs to the track and new throwing cage at Seedhill Athletics and Fitness Centre.
New sports hall floor, along with ceiling repairs to the dry side and learner pool at West Craven Sports Centre.
A new wave chamber and wave machine at Pendle Wavelengths, along with the installation of solar panels and an upgrade of the pool hall glazing that will further improve energy efficiency in the swimming pool hall.
Coun. Mohammad Hanif, Pendle Council’s portfolio holder for Leisure Services, said: “It is imperative we invest in all our centres to enable us to provide the best facilities we can for residents and visitors.”
Alison Goode, chief executive said: “As a not-for-profit organisation, every £1 spent at the trust, is reinvested back within the facilities and we’re pleased to be able to announce these latest improvements to the leisure centres across Pendle. These updates will not only further expand on what we offer to the community, they also confirm that we are the best option for anyone looking to join a multi-functional gym.”