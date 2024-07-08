Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The previous long-standing Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said it had been an honour to serve the people of the borough in his speech following his defeat at this year’s general election.

The senior Conservative and former Minister of State for Health and Secondary Care also thanked a wide range of people who have supported him since he was first elected to Pendle in 2010.

Mr Stephenson was defeated by the Labour candidate for the new Pendle and Clitheroe seat, Jonathan Hinder.

Speaking after the count finished at Pendle Leisure Centre in Colne around 5am on Friday, Mr Stephenson said: “Can I thank the Returning Officer and all her staff, especially those who worked all day running the election, as well as being involved in the count.

Former Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

“Rest assured my remarks will be brief, but I would just like to say thank you to a few people. I would like to thank the police and my fellow election candidates. I would like to congratulate Jonathan on his victory. This area is a truly special and wonderful part of the country and I wish him well in representing the new ‘Pendle and Clitheroe’ constituency.

“Can I also thank my own team. My election agent, Adam Brierley, who ran an incredible campaign.

“My association co-chairman Adrian Mitchell MBE, who has literally dedicated his life to the Conservative Party and all the other volunteers, too countless to name, who have gone above and beyond to see if we could defy all the opinion polls and buck the trend. Sadly, it wasn’t to be.

“Can I also thank my family – Chris, Malcolm, Ann, Andrea and Jenny – who have always been at my side election after election. Can I thank my incredible constituency and Westminster staff – Alastair, Laura, Rachael, Sheelagh, Nasir and Tom – and all those who have worked for me over the past 14 years.

“During the campaign lots of residents thanked me for help I had provided them, but in reality, I have been truly blessed with incredibly dedicated staff who would always go above and beyond to help local people.

“Most of all can I thank the voters. The tens of thousands who have voted for me in the past four General Elections and in this one giving me the opportunity to make a positive difference to our area and our nation.

“It has truly been an honour to serve our area.”

Mr Stephenson had held a number of roles during his time in Parliament, starting with junior ministerial positionss at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Government Whips Office.

He was appointed Minister of State with responsibility for HS2 at the Department of Transport at the February 2020 cabinet reshuffle and was Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio, attending cabinet, from July to September 2022, in the caretaker government of Boris Johnson.