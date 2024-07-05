Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour’s Jonathan Hinder has won the new Pendle and Clitheroe seat from former longstanding Pendle Tory MP Andrew Stephenson.

Mr Hinder, a Ribble Valley resident, won the new seat after a tense contest from Mr Stephenson who won four elections from 2010 from the Conservative Party.