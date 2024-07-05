Labour gain new Pendle and Clitheroe seat from Conservatives
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Labour’s Jonathan Hinder has won the new Pendle and Clitheroe seat from former longstanding Pendle Tory MP Andrew Stephenson.
Mr Hinder, a Ribble Valley resident, won the new seat after a tense contest from Mr Stephenson who won four elections from 2010 from the Conservative Party.
The Tories had requested a recount, but in the end victory was declared for Labour’s Hinder who received 16,129 votes to Stephenson’s 15,227.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.