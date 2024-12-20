Animal lovers have come together to create a Christmas miracle for this little dog.

Tiny Tim was found alone in the dark in a country lane with “obvious signs of cruelty”. The countdown was on to save him from being put to sleep after he was taken to a stray dog kennels and had until Christmas Eve to be claimed.

Thankfully, a foster home has been secured just in time for the big day following an appeal on social media by charity Pendle Dogs that was shared more than 200 times.

In the Facebook post, a charity spokesperson said Whippet-type, Tim, is “a very sweet, timid boy [who is] only around 12-months-old”.

Pendle Dogs has rescued Whippet-type Tim who was found in a dark country lane.

"Tim is currently very nervous around other dogs but showing no sign of aggression and we feel that another kind-natured older dog would help his confidence.

“Tim seems to have an affinity with children and melts into them for gentle snuggles.

“We have so many nice things ready for Tim to take into foster to help make his first Christmas as a rescue boy extra special.”

Please note that the charity does not yet know if he is suitable to live in a home with cats.

The Burnley Express is running a campaign, Homes For Pups, to help animal charities like Pendle Dogs find forever families for abused and abandoned pets. Rescues across the country face a rehoming crisis because of the increase in abandoned dogs.

If you are looking to adopt a pet, here are eight more dogs in need of a permanent new home this Christmas.

To offer one to Tim or any other dog in need, please visit https://pendledogs.co.uk/