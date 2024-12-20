Eight lovely Burnley and Pendle dogs looking for a second shot at happiness

By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:09 BST
These eight lovely Burnley and Pendle dogs are looking for a second shot at happiness.

Charity Pendle Dogs rescued them from the dog pound and they now require new owners.

We are supporting the animal sanctuary with our new campaign, Homes For Pups, as it faces a rehoming crisis due to an increase in abandoned dogs.

If you can help these gorgeous creatures or support the charity’s work, please visit https://pendledogs.co.uk/

Ralph is a six-year-old Poodle cross. He is paired with Tilly and they are described by Pendle Dogs as "adorable, happy, and very loveable". They are fine with children but can't be placed with cats.

1. Ralph

Ralph is a six-year-old Poodle cross. He is paired with Tilly and they are described by Pendle Dogs as "adorable, happy, and very loveable". They are fine with children but can't be placed with cats. Photo: Submit

Tilly is a Cairn cross aged nine. She is paired with Ralph and described by Pendle Dogs as "lovely" and "very loveable". She is fine with children but can't be placed with cats.

2. Tilly

Tilly is a Cairn cross aged nine. She is paired with Ralph and described by Pendle Dogs as "lovely" and "very loveable". She is fine with children but can't be placed with cats. Photo: Submit

Tiny Tim is a Whippet-type dog around 12-months-old. Pendle Dogs say he is "very nervous" around other dogs but showing no sign of aggression and seems to have an "affinity" with children.

3. Tim

Tiny Tim is a Whippet-type dog around 12-months-old. Pendle Dogs say he is "very nervous" around other dogs but showing no sign of aggression and seems to have an "affinity" with children. Photo: Submit

Elmo is 14. He can be placed with other quiet and calm dogs but not with cats or young children. Pendle Dogs says Elmo is an "independent little man" and believes with time and TLC the right owner will be rewarded with "a loving little dog".

4. Elmo

Elmo is 14. He can be placed with other quiet and calm dogs but not with cats or young children. Pendle Dogs says Elmo is an "independent little man" and believes with time and TLC the right owner will be rewarded with "a loving little dog". Photo: Submit

