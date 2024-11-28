We are a nation of dog lovers.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But sadly, far too many dogs are being abandoned.

Animal sanctuaries nationwide are in crisis. They are struggling to cope with the number of abandoned pets.

That's why we've launched a new campaign called Homes For Pups. We want to help animal rescues find loving homes for man's best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Robinson, Animal Care Assistant at the RSPCA in Huncoat, with Butters. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

One charity, Pendle Dogs, claims numerous strays end up in dog pounds where they will be put to sleep if left unclaimed after seven days.

Paula Knowles, the charity’s manager, said: "We're bringing these dogs in from death row. It's just non-stop. We have a massive influx of dogs from every direction. The whole country is flooded with unwanted dogs. It's harder than it's ever been. Every rescue is struggling. The UK rescue system is in crisis. But not every area is as bad as here. Up North, we have more than our fair share."

The rescue says the cost of taking the animals in and providing veterinary care is becoming too high.

Many sanctuaries blame the rehoming crisis on over-breeding. Pendle Dogs believes there was once more money in dogs than in drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scooby at the RSPCA in Huncoat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"It's the fall-out from lockdown. Dogs are being bred to excess. We have some coming in at three or four-years-old who have already had puppies. There are pedigree breeds we never dreamed would turn up unwanted and unclaimed, lining up in dog pounds. It's sad.

"The saying was 'dogs were worth more than gold' during COVID-19. You get people jumping on the bandwagon and breeding them. We've had litters of puppies handed in because people can't sell them."

Sue Abraham, the rehoming coordinator for the RSPCA's Lancashire East branch, says the cost of living has compounded the crisis. Many people are struggling to afford to care for their pets.

"I think the cost of living is something that's affected a lot of people. Many have to give up their animals, not necessarily voluntarily."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, the Burnley Express has heard many stories of animals being neglected, abused, and dumped.

In October, the RSPCA issued an appeal for information after taking in a paralysed French bulldog abandoned on the bank of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

An examination found that Coco had urine scalding on her stomach and was unable to use her back legs or toilet independently. Due to poor health, vets believed the kindest option was to put her to sleep.

Last year, we reported that Pendle Dogs had rescued a mutilated American XL Bully cross. Someone had hacked off three-year-old Sonny's ears in an illegal backstreet procedure known as ear cropping or docking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said Sonny would have endured severe pain during an operation likely performed without anaesthetic.

Stories like this are simply shocking. They're heart-breaking.

And sadly, we cannot save all dogs, as in Coco's case.

Others still have a fighting chance with the right people behind them. We don't want to see any dog put to sleep unnecessarily because their seven days in a dog pound are up. Our video series will investigate the plight of abused and rejected pets and the charities working tirelessly to help them. We'll also meet some gorgeous creatures looking for a second shot at happiness.