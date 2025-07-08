A caring little boy from Padiham and budding environmentalist has launched his first ever fund-raising campaign for nature.

Inspired after watching naturalist Sir David Attenborough on television, eight-year-old Cooper Maddox decided he wanted to raise as much momey and awareness as he could for the Marine Conservation Society through GoFundMe, and has even set up a Facebook page to help with his efforts and hopefully inspire others.

Proud mum Gemma Maddox said: “Cooper is and has always been passionate about nature and protecting animals. He’s constantly watching nature and planet documentaries narrated by Sir David Attenborough (he wants to be like him one day) and he loves making sure that our waters and streets are clean.”

Padiham Green pupil Cooper’s Facebook page ‘Keep it Wild with Cooper’ is where he shares facts, spreads awareness and will be documenting his journey.

Padiham boy Cooper (8) is raising money for the Marine Conservation Society

On the page he says: “I love wildlife and believe all animals matter, big or small. I raise funds for wildlife and marine charities and helps remove plastics from oceans and litter from streets. My dream is to be like David Attenborough!”

Cooper is hoping to encourage members of the public to donate by promising to visit different waters such as the sea, lakes, ponds, rivers and canals and removing all the litter he finds and recycling them correctly.

Asked why he wanted to raise money, Cooper’s response was: “I want to look after our planet and help our animals live in a clean environment.

“I really love the ocean and all the amazing animals that live in it, like turtles, dolphins, sharks and colourful fish. But the ocean is getting dirty, and that’s really sad because it hurts the animals and plants there. That’s why I’m raising money to help the Marine Conservation Society — they work hard to keep the oceans clean and protect all the creatures living in them.

“I will be spending my summer holidays travelling to different places and cleaning up as much litter and rubbish as I possibly can. I’ll be going to different beaches, reservoirs, lakes, ponds, rivers and canals and taking lots of photos showing my adventures in keeping the marine and aquatic animals habitats clean.”

To support Cooper, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/work-toward-a-cleaner-better-protected-and-healthier-ocean?attribution_id=sl:e2e71fe1-4efe-4dd8-a3dd-cc0ad77613b0&utm_campaign=natman_sharesheet_dash&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link