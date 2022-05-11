The library closed in December for the work to be carried out, including installation of measures to reduce the building’s carbon footprint and repairs to the roofs.These measures included converting the traditional lighting to LEDs, installing air source heat pumps to replace the current heating systems, and fitting solar panels to the roof.The improvements will reduce the CO2 emissions at Coal Clough Library emissions by 6.3 tonnes per year.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "Reducing CO2 emissions at our libraries is absolutely crucial."We all need to take steps to tackle climate change and the measures to make Coal Clough and Leyland Libraries more energy efficient are a key part of our plans.“The layout changes are a huge improvement, making visiting these libraries an even better experience. We're sorry for the inconvenience this closure has caused and thank people for their patience."

The newly refurbished Coal Clough Library

County Coun. Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face.“Like every organisation, we have to play our part and making our council buildings as environmentally friendly as possible is crucial.

"These improvements will lead to a combined reduction in CO2 from Coal Clough and Leyland Library, which has also been refurbished, of 14 tonnes per year."