Burnley's Coal Clough Library closed until spring to undergo crucial repairs

Coal Clough Library. Photo: Google

The work will include installation of measures to reduce the building's carbon footprint and repairs to the roofs.

These measures include converting the traditional lighting to LEDs, installing air source heat pumps to replace the current heating systems, and fitting solar panels to the roof.

The improvements will reduce the CO2 emissions at Coal Clough Library emissions by 6.3 tonnes per year.

It will remain closed until the improvements are completed in spring next year.

Books can be returned to any other Lancashire library, renewed in person, by phone, or online during this time.

Burnley Central Library is the nearest alternative library for Coal Clough customers.

Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member cultural services, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause.

“It’s crucial that we maintain the roofs of these buildings and make them more environmentally friendly.

“A lot of work needs to be carried out as part of the improvements and it would be too much of a safety risk to leave them open to the public while this is being done.