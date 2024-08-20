New attractions for 2024 ensured Burnley's Ightenhill Festival was a roaring success
Held in Ightenhill Park, the festival gets bigger every year and this year’s new attractions included free games on the bowling green, foraging in the park, falconry and the new baby dinosaurs courtesy of Burnley Leisure and Culture. And of course the firm favourites, Bertie Bee, 40 local market stalls and the barbecue were very popular.
The youngest stallholder, Eve Hogan, had such a prosperous day selling her homemade bracelets, that she made a £20 donation to the park.
Burnley’s Deputy Mayor Coun. Paul Reynolds attended the event – and sampled all that was on offer including making himself a mango smoothie on the Active Lancashire smoothie bike. Live music was provided by local band The Dantones.
Suzanne Smith said ‘It’s a pleasure to help organise the festival every year. We try and put on a memorable day – with many free activities – for all to enjoy. To see us draw so many people to the park this year was just fantastic to see.”
Organisers have thanked supporters for their help to stage the festival, including Lancashire County Council, Burnley Council, Tesco, Warburton’s, Padiham Road Spar, SBS and Cherry Tree Bakery.
