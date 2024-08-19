Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sui Generis, the town centre project that aims to become Burnley’s answer to Manchester’s Afflecks Palace, is expanding less than a year after it opened.

The first floor of the project, based in the former Dorothy Perkins and Burton’s fashion store in St James Street, has opened.

Wayne Walsh, the man behind the project, said: “It wouldn't be Afflecks if it's only one floor, so we now think it's time to go for it and open the next floor giving people a greater shopping experience and also a few chilled out and cosy areas to meet up and chat.”

Wayne Walsh on the newly opened first floor of Burnley town centre project Sui Generis

Offering a space for independent retailers, designers and artists to showcase their work, the first floor now has a massively expanded range of fabrics and materials such as cottons, velvet, chenille and voile which are ideal for upholstery, clothes, curtains, dresses and crafts. Wayne hopes to set up knit and natter, sewing and crafting groups also. Vintage games and toys and a range of colourful children’s clothes are also displayed on the first floor.

The extension has also allowed Sui Generis, which opened in December, to introduce a selection of hand-made home and work wear clothes and a wider selection of pet accessories. Sui Generis also has a coffee bar and during the summer holidays is offering a deal for kids to eat free to help families who may be struggling. Every remaining Saturday during the summer summer holidays the venue is also holding a free childrens’ project where they can paint a paper mache-style dragon / dinosaur which has been kindly donated to Sui Generis.

Wayne added: “ We're also going to be doing some painting on walls and floors, creating a magical forest and indoor safe area for children in the future.”

Passionate about mental health Wayne is continuing to support Burnley based CIC Casual Minds Matter, stocking some of their clothes and accessories. Proceeds from the sales go towards offering one to one support to those struggling with mental health issues. And in keeping with that theme Wayne is launching his first ‘Like-Minded’ open evening after the summer break. Anyone feeling isolated or wants to meet up in the evening to get to know new people is more than welcome to attend. This will be an alcohol free event.

Wayne Walsh pictured outside Burnley town centre project Sui Generis that has opened another floor less than a year since the business first opened its doors

Donation days are also being held at Sui Generis and they are looking specifically for leather and denim items suitable for upholstery and upcycle projects. Wayne added: “I would like to thank everyone who has helped to make this all happen, especially my mum Lynda and also Sue, Melanie and the rest of the staff.”

Anyone who would like more information is asked to go to the Sui Generis facebook page.