Situated in the former Dorothy Perkins and Burton’s store in St James Street, Sui Generis is the brainchild of Wayne Walsh who has run The Shift Cafe, based at the town’s award winning Swan pub, for over a decade.

The venue, due to open in the next couple of weeks, has a coffee bar serving blends from around the world and the premises also has a license to serve alcohol and plans are on the cards to host live music events and art and fashion shows in the future.