Nation's Curry Awards 2025: Pendle restaurant adds another prize to its winning streak
A Pendle restaurant has whipped up a storm in the Nation's Curry Awards 2025.
Barlick Raj Balti in Station Road was crowned the best Balti in the UK for the second time in a row.
The Barnoldswick business is run by brothers Habib Ullah at the front of house and Muhibur Rahman in the kitchen.
The team has previously scooped Special Recognition in the English Curry Awards and was named Best Restaurant in the North West in the Euro Asia Curry Awards.