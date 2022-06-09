MP thanks Burnley people for showing ‘patriotism as its best’ during Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has thanked his constituents for showing ‘patriotism at its best’ during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 9:38 am

Looking back on what will be remembered as an ‘historic event’ for all residents of the borough Antony said: “One thing that came through more than anything was the patriotism that we share.

"And, joining in with so many local celebrations last weekend, showed me up close just how proud we are to have a Queen who has dedicated her life to serving our country.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham bumped into Paddington Bear, fresh from his afternoon tea with Her Majesty, while on a tour of all the jubilee celebrations in Burnley

The sheer scale of celebrations - in Burnley, Padiham, Hapton, Cliviger, Worthorne, and the smaller communities like Rosegrove and Lowerhouse was absolutely fantastic - it’s something to remember.

“And so, to everybody who had a hand in organising these events, I want to say a huge thank you. Coming together to celebrate all that is great about our country showed our communities at their best.

“To Her Majesty, I think I speak for everybody when I say, thank you Ma’am.”

