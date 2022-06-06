And friends, neighbours and communities across Burnley got together for street parties, parades and celebrations to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
Two Bank Holidays gave everyone the chance to pull out all the stops for the anniversary and the sunshine was an added bonus.
1. In pictures: Burnley celebrates the Queen's platinum jubilee
Bluebell Grove residents held a street party for the Queen's platinum jubilee
Photo: submitted
4. In photos: Burnley celebrates the Queen's platinum jubilee
Pupils at Hapton C of E Methodist School made crowns for the platinum jubilee celebration which were sent to Buckingham Palace
Photo: submitted