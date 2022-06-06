Bluebell Grove residents enjoyed a street party for the Queen's platinum jubilee

In photos: Burnley awash in red white and blue as town celebrates Queen's platinum jubilee in style

It was a landmark celebration like no other.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:19 am

And friends, neighbours and communities across Burnley got together for street parties, parades and celebrations to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Two Bank Holidays gave everyone the chance to pull out all the stops for the anniversary and the sunshine was an added bonus.

1. In pictures: Burnley celebrates the Queen's platinum jubilee

Bluebell Grove residents held a street party for the Queen's platinum jubilee

Photo: submitted

2. In photos: Burnley celebrates the Queen's platinum jubilee

Bluebell Grove residents held a street party for the Queen's platinum jubilee

Photo: submitted

3. In photos: Burnley celebrates the Queen's platinum jubilee

Bluebell Grove residents celebrated with a street party

Photo: submitted

4. In photos: Burnley celebrates the Queen's platinum jubilee

Pupils at Hapton C of E Methodist School made crowns for the platinum jubilee celebration which were sent to Buckingham Palace

Photo: submitted

