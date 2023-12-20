News you can trust since 1877
Lottery windfall joy for Padiham woman on her birthday

Lucky Rosemary Brodie won the lottery on her birthday!
By Sue Plunkett
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:06 GMT
Rosemary is £3,700 better off after scooping the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal lottery which she has been playing since 2019. She has won small amounts in the past so the big win just before Christmas was a lovely surprise. Rosemary plans to spend her winnings on re-vamping the back yard of her home in Padiham.

Anyone can join the lottery and to find out how please click HERE.

*A date has been set for the annual PSA testing day which will take place at Burnley Football Club on Saturday, March 23rd, next year. To book a place please click HERE

