14 pictures of Burnley people attending Light Up a Life at Pendleside Hospice

For the first time, those who attended were able to write a message on a Remembrance Star and place it on the Christmas tree outside.Nelson Civic Ladies Choir, Basics Junior Theatre School and Grace O'Malley gave stunning performances while the Family Support Team were on hand throughout the day to provide support and counselling to those who needed it. Winter soup, mulled wine and other refreshments were served.Alderson & Horan Funeral Services were the main sponsors but sponsorship was also sold for smaller Christmas trees lining the hospice’s driveway.Anyone needing support with bereavement issues this Christmas can visit the Family Support Team by appointment between 9am-5pm on Thursday and Friday. Book on 01282 440127. You are also welcome to collect a star from reception and write a message to put on the hospice’s tree, whether you have lost a loved one through the charity or not.