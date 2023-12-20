News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

14 pictures of Burnley people attending Light Up a Life at Pendleside Hospice

Hundreds of Burnley people gathered together for another moving Light Up a Life event at Pendleside Hospice.
By Laura Longworth
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT

More than £107,000 has been raised for the charity so far, with 754 people attending the annual event on Sunday.

For the first time, those who attended were able to write a message on a Remembrance Star and place it on the Christmas tree outside.Nelson Civic Ladies Choir, Basics Junior Theatre School and Grace O'Malley gave stunning performances while the Family Support Team were on hand throughout the day to provide support and counselling to those who needed it. Winter soup, mulled wine and other refreshments were served.Alderson & Horan Funeral Services were the main sponsors but sponsorship was also sold for smaller Christmas trees lining the hospice’s driveway.Anyone needing support with bereavement issues this Christmas can visit the Family Support Team by appointment between 9am-5pm on Thursday and Friday. Book on 01282 440127. You are also welcome to collect a star from reception and write a message to put on the hospice’s tree, whether you have lost a loved one through the charity or not.

Burnley people attending Light Up a Life 2023 at Pendleside Hospice.:Light Up a Life 2023

1. Light Up a Life 2023

Burnley people attending Light Up a Life 2023 at Pendleside Hospice.:Light Up a Life 2023 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Burnley people attending Light Up a Life 2023 at Pendleside Hospice.:Light Up a Life 2023

2. Light Up a Life 2023

Burnley people attending Light Up a Life 2023 at Pendleside Hospice.:Light Up a Life 2023 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Burnley people attending Light Up a Life 2023 at Pendleside Hospice.:Light Up a Life 2023

3. Light Up a Life 2023

Burnley people attending Light Up a Life 2023 at Pendleside Hospice.:Light Up a Life 2023 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Burnley people attending Light Up a Life 2023 at Pendleside Hospice.:Light Up a Life 2023

4. Light Up a Life 2023

Burnley people attending Light Up a Life 2023 at Pendleside Hospice.:Light Up a Life 2023 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burnley